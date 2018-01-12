Georgina Chapman stands to receive $15-20M in Harvey Weinstein divorce

Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, stands to receive US$15-20 million in the couple’s divorce.

Chapman left Weinstein, who’s facing more than 100 accusations of sexual harassment and assault, on Oct. 10, and the pair has reached a divorce settlement. They’re still dividing their marital assets, and have yet to legally file for divorce in court.

Weinstein, 65, will reportedly pay the fashion designer, 41, tens of millions of dollars, and she will get primary custody of the couple’s two children: daughter India Pearl, 7, and son Dashiell, 4.

WATCH: Tonya Harding admits for first time she knew of Nancy Kerrigan attack

The former movie mogul also has three children from an earlier marriage.

The pair had a prenuptial agreement, which stated that Weinstein must pay Chapman US$300,000 in spousal support for each year of the marriage; after 10 years, that figure was upped to US$400,000.

Weinstein’s wealth used to be estimated at US$240 million, but has drained a lot of funds out of his accounts to pay for legal representation and damage control. There are also multiple lawsuits awaiting Weinstein when he gets out of rehab in Arizona.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered,” said Chapman in October, referring to the women Weinstein allegedly sexually abused. Through a representative, Weinstein has repeatedly denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

READ MORE: Mark Wahlberg reportedly refused to work with Christopher Plummer unless he was paid US$1.5M

Weinstein’s rep also said that “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Weinstein and Chapman were married in 2007.

Representatives for both Weinstein and Chapman refused to comment further about the divorce or the divorce proceedings.