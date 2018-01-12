Hundreds attend funeral of Australian girl after dad’s heartfelt message on bullying

Amy (Dolly) Everett was remembered by hundreds of mourners at her funeral Friday.

The Australian teen, at just 14 years old, died by suicide last week after enduring bullying. Her story gained the attention of people all around the world after her father posted a heartbreaking message on Facebook. In it, he asked her bullies to attend her funeral.

“If by some chance the people who thought this was a joke and made themselves feel superior by the constant bullying and harassment see this post, please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created,” he wrote Sunday.

Days later, about 300 people attended the funeral dressed in light blue, which was Dolly’s favourite colour. Australian news network ABC News Net posted a photo of the service on Twitter.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Katherine to commemorate the life of Amy 'Dolly' Everett, who took her own life after alleged bullying https://t.co/V80uaEdPlD pic.twitter.com/NKKgQm4crd — abcnewsNT (@abcnewsNT) January 12, 2018

Dolly’s father, Tick Everett, spoke at the service.

“We don’t want another family to go through what we are going through,” he said, according to BBC News. “Stop bullying and be kind, and do it for Dolly.”

“With anything in life, somebody has to try to make a change. We realize there’s still going to be kids that slip through the cracks — that’s life — but mate, we’ve got to save as many as we can.”

Since losing the teen, the Everett family has started a foundation called Dolly’s Dream, dedicated to raising awareness on cyberbullying.

“Do it for Dolly” is a sentiment many have been sharing on social media in wake of the teen’s death. A hashtag by the phrase is being used by many calling for kindness, and an end to bullying.

It is time to stop the bullies, everywhere! Nobody should be made to feel so bad that they take their own life. #DoitforDolly speak up and if you have bullies reported to you, act quickly to protect the victim and stop the bullies. Leaders are a vital part of stopping this! — Sally (@sallywhite4870) January 12, 2018

Let’s put an end to bullying. This beautiful young lady took her own life a couple of days ago because of bullies at school, she was only 14. Please copy and repost to demonstrate to everyone that someone is always listening. #stopbullyingnow#SuicideAwareness#doitfordolly pic.twitter.com/qc1GWblJhV — Loretta Smith (@cowpatpastoral) January 9, 2018

The passing of Dolly, who was a well-known child model for Australian company Akubar Hats, has sparked anti-bullying awareness campaigns across the country.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull posted a tribute to the teen on Facebook.

“Dolly’s passing highlights the devastating impact that bullying can have on its victims,” the prime minister said.

Australian journalist Stephanie Zillman explained on Twitter that many businesses in the country, and specifically in the town of Katherine where Dolly lives, have joined in on raising awareness.

Many businesses and homes in Katherine have signs and balloons out today to remember teenager Dolly Everett #DoItForDolly pic.twitter.com/sx8L7rweNs — Stephanie Zillman (@Steph_Zillman) January 12, 2018

Akubar Hats has also joined the awareness campaign.

“Bullying of any type is unacceptable,” the company wrote on Facebook. “It is up to us to stand up when we see any kind of bullying behaviour. Dolly could be anyone’s daughter, sister, friend.”

