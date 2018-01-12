Rain to change to freezing rain, snow in Toronto on Friday

A messy day is in store for Toronto as the rain will change to freezing rain and snow when temperature drops on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city as a cold front passes through the region Friday and into Saturday.

The weather service said there may be a brief period of freezing rain during the changeover from rain to snow late morning or early afternoon.

The forecasted high for Toronto on Friday is 1C with an overnight low of -12C.

Officials are warning pedestrians, cyclist and motorists that road surfaces could become icy and slippery and extra care should be taken when traversing affected areas.

Several centimetres of snow accumulation is expected by the end of the day.

The sudden change in temperature comes after Toronto experienced its warmest day on record for Thursday Jan. 11 with 12C and breaking the previous mark of 11. 7C established in 1975.

From record cold to record warmth. What a wild start to 2018. Toronto now experiencing warmest January 11th on record. pic.twitter.com/wY0WpkPsKq — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 11, 2018