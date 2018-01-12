Dating services are most complained about business in B.C.: Better Business Bureau
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says dating services attracted more complaints than any other type of business in the province during 2017.
BBB spokesperson Evan Kelly says the bureau received 209 complaints about dating services between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of that year.
He says most complaints were people claiming to not get enough online matches, or that some people didn’t fit their profile.
“I think there’s a bit of a disconnect between what the business can do and what the expectation of the consumer is. It can be a very difficult business to run, I think, because you’re not just dealing with your money, you’re dealing with your emotions. And the businesses that we have that are accredited with us certainly deal with their complaints.”
Kelly says with these kinds of sites, it’s best to have a certain level of expectation and know that there is no guarantee of meeting Mr. or Mrs. Right.
Top 10 complaints of 2017 for BBB serving Mainland BC:
- Dating services – 209
- Parking facilities – 165
- New car dealers – 161
- Online retailers – 151
- Telecoms – 140
- Moving companies – 138
- Electronic equipment dealers – 136
- Collection agencies – 119
- Roofing contractors – 98
- Publishers directory – 97
Top 10 Inquiries of 2017 for BBB serving Mainland BC:
- Roofing contractors – 62,5111
- Moving companies – 59,519
- Home improvement – 56,624
- Plumber – 56,406
- Used car dealers – 50,591
- General contractor – 35,442
- Consumer finance companies – 32,729
- Heating contractors – 30,374
- Painting contractors – 25,942
- Auto service – 24,011
Kelly says the BBB fielded nearly two million business profile inquiries in 2017, closed more than 6,000 complaints and published 10,000 verified customer reviews.
