Dolly Parton drops ‘Dixie’ from her Stampede show and the backlash is fierce

Country legend Dolly Parton has changed the name of her popular musical dinner show from Dixie Stampede to Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and longtime fans aren’t pleased.

The shows, which take place in Branson, Mo., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Pigeon Forge, Tenn., feature 32 horses and riders who perform tricks and engage in competition while guests enjoy a down-home meal.



Parton announced her decision to drop “Dixie” from the name of her show on Tuesday, citing changing attitudes and cultural concerns. (“Dixie” is a reference to the Confederacy, and is seen by many as a reminder of decades of white domination and black segregation.)

The signs on the buildings were swiftly changed, as were the logos on the dinner show’s websites and Twitter page.

Do you agree with this? Dixie Stampede is now Dolly Parton's Stampede and the name change is already up outside on the building after the announcement was made Tuesday. Photo courtesy: Clifford Joyner from Sevier Co. @wbir pic.twitter.com/F9A9uwKoBa — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) January 10, 2018

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

World Choice Investments LLC currently operates the show, and is seeking to branch out into new markets — with “Dixie” attached to the show name, it would be a harder sell.

“It has added to confusion in discussions about the expansion of our dinner theaters to new locations across the country and around the world,” said World Choice spokesman Pete Owens. “Some of our guest comments and comments of developers, in markets around the country with whom we spoke, show a misconception of what our show is. They do not realize the Stampede is a very patriotic, spectacular horse show with 32 beautiful horses as the stars.”

Some of Parton’s fans were less than pleased with the decision, accusing the country-music star of bowing to so-called “politically correct” culture. Others blamed Parton for siding with “liberals.”

Are you kidding me? #dollyparton is kowtowing to the PC police and removing #Dixie from her show in #Branson, now is called Dolly Parton's Stampede! Unbelievable! https://t.co/EUfYNYIECQ — DeniseGallia (@onlinelady77) January 10, 2018

Dolly Parton drops the name "Dixie" because it not PC. Very disappointed in her. I guess Dixie Cups isn't PC. Should people named "Dixie" be shunned until they change their name? #DollyParton I'm just saying. This may backfire #Dolly. — Columbus County Vols (@NCSCVCAMP794) January 10, 2018

Bad move @DollyParton ! Dixie stampede should not be messed with! — Sonya Curl (@TamaleLadyKnox) January 10, 2018

Hoping this is a phone news hoax, Very sad Dixie Stampede is dying :( Moment of Silence) @DollyParton — Oogie The Great (@Tsamsiyu) January 10, 2018

@DollyParton don’t let the libs do this to your heritage!!! Don’t let them shame the heart of Dixie! https://t.co/7EEquWBxSP — SassyPatriotGirl (@PatriotSassy) January 10, 2018

@DollyParton so your doing away with the word “Dixie” huh. After years of supporting you, I have to say you are pathetic. You’ve became a sellout because that’s what this comes down to. Money. Your pathetic and I for one hope you see this. Money is worth your heritage huh. #$$$$$ — Just_Me (@jhendry40) January 10, 2018

@DollyParton Dixie Stampede is a great family friendly atmosphere. The term Dixie is often used in reference to the south. Taking it out of the show, something you built to be so much fun and entertaining for families is a sign of weakness. If you give in everyone gives in. #sad — Chris young (@chrisyoung0115) January 10, 2018

Parton has famously said in the past that she considers herself an entertainer first and foremost, and does her best to stay out of political arguments.

“Everybody knows I don’t do politics,” said Parton last October on Fox and Friends. “I’ve got as many Republican fans as Democrats, and I don’t want to make any of them mad at me. I don’t play politics. Plus, I’m an entertainer. I don’t usually voice my opinion.”