January 11, 2018

Nova Scotia fracking ban to remain despite gas potential, premier says

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - In this June 25, 2012 file photo, a crew works on a gas drilling rig at a well site for shale based natural gas in Zelienople, Pa.

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File
Premier Stephen McNeil says Nova Scotia has no intention of lifting its ban on hydraulic fracturing despite a new Energy Department analysis that says onshore natural gas resources could be worth billions of dollars.

The Nova Scotia Onshore Petroleum Atlas lists the economic potential at between US$20-billion and US$60-billion.

The analysis says that based on available geological data, the Windsor and Cumberland sub-basins are the areas that hold the most potential for hydrocarbons.

But McNeil says it’s simply one report that will give Nova Scotians a chance to discuss fracking and onshore gas exploration.

He says barring any new information, the government remains concerned about the potential impacts fracking could have on potable water tables given the province’s geology.

The Liberals passed legislation banning fracking in 2014, but have not proclaimed it.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

