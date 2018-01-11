Sears department store in Belleville heads into final weekend

It’s the end of a retail era as another Sears store in Canada gets ready to close its doors permanently.

The Sears Canada department store at the Quinte Mall in Belleville will close for good on Sunday, Jan. 14, according to signs posted at store entrances. The closure will throw 15 full time and 45 part time employees out of work.

Belleville is also home to a massive Sears distribution warehouse and call centre, employing over 600 people, but there’s no indication yet when those operations will close.

Last October, the once powerful retail giant won court approval to begin liquidating all of its assets as well as close all stores and warehouse operations across the country after 65 years in business. The move will impact 12,000 employees and lead to the closure of eight home stores, 49 Home Town stores and 74 full department stores.

The Sears department store at the Cataraqui Centre Mall in Kingston closed earlier this week.