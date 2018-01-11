Joint funding announced for projects in New Maryland, Oromocto First Nation

Three levels of government are combining to bring a pair of infrastructure projects to life in New Maryland and on the Oromocto First Nation.

Over $1.1 million is being invested between the federal, provincial and local governments.

In New Maryland, a rehabilitation of the watermain and storm sewer on Daniel Drive will be undertaken, along with upgrades to the roadway and the installation of curbs and sidewalks.

Mayor Judy Wilson-Shee says residents in that area have experienced basement flooding in the past due to the current sewer system. The modernization project worth $645,527 will help ensure that doesn’t continue.

“This is one step. We’re moving forward to alleviate that problem,” Wilson-Shee explained.

The Oromocto First Nation will undergo an installation project to add solar thermal heating units on band owned buildings.

The total investment is around $500,000.

The project is said to serve a number of purposes, as it will create work and save the community money while helping the environmentally conscious First Nation reduce its energy use.

“The idea of the solar project, and creating energy in our community, and another step in the direction of sustainability for Oromocto First Nation,” said Chief Shelley Sabattis. “It’s an exciting time for us.”

The investments are in line with the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial initiative aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region.

