Another blast of winter weather hits the Okanagan
It’s the first snow storm of the New Year as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the central, south Okanagan and Similkameen valleys.
Up to 15 centimetres of fresh snow is expected to fall Thursday morning and continue into the evening before it tapers into light flurries.
READ MORE: Heavy snow expected for Coquihalla, Sea to Sky, Highway 3 Wednesday
The pacific front will also bring fifteen centimetres of snowfall accumulation for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt.
Slightly lesser amounts, around 10 centimetres, are forecast for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.
A snowfall warning has also been issued for the Fraser Valley with up to 15 centimetres of fresh snow expected to fall.
READ MORE: Snowfall warning for Fraser Valley as storm moves in
Environment Canada warns weather through the interior mountain passes can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Drivers are asked to adjust their speed to winter driving conditions and use winter tires and chains.
WATCH: Okanagan digs out from snow storm
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.