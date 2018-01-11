Another blast of winter weather hits the Okanagan

It’s the first snow storm of the New Year as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the central, south Okanagan and Similkameen valleys.

Up to 15 centimetres of fresh snow is expected to fall Thursday morning and continue into the evening before it tapers into light flurries.

The pacific front will also bring fifteen centimetres of snowfall accumulation for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt.

Slightly lesser amounts, around 10 centimetres, are forecast for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

#bchighway snowfall warnings:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Sea to Sky – West Vancouver Upper Levels to Squamish #bcstorm — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) January 11, 2018

A snowfall warning has also been issued for the Fraser Valley with up to 15 centimetres of fresh snow expected to fall.

Environment Canada warns weather through the interior mountain passes can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

#Okanagan: Tricky for travelers on mountain passes, but fresh tracks alert for skiers! Details: https://t.co/YXgoNswCns pic.twitter.com/IofyX9vE5w — Wesla Wong (@WeslaWong) January 11, 2018

Drivers are asked to adjust their speed to winter driving conditions and use winter tires and chains.

