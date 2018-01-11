‘Suspicious incident’ at U of W under investigation: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are looking into claims by a University of Winnipeg student that she was pulled into a car near the campus Jan. 8.

Const. Jay Murray confirmed Thursday they are investigating a report of a suspicious incident that took place around 2:45 p.m. Monday near Langside Street and Ellice Avenue. The report was filed with the Winnipeg Police Service Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

A female student at the University said she was approached by a green Honda sedan as she was walking and was pulled into the vehicle. She told police she was able to escape, leaving her jacket and backpack in the car.

Murray said the investigation is in the preliminary stages as police try to gather specific information. Investigators are still trying to find out exactly where and when the alleged incident happened.

U of W students were sent the following email on Wednesday advising of the incident:

At approximately 1:30 pm on Monday, January 8, a female student was grabbed and robbed while walking on the Green Corridor near Langside Street. The student reports that a green Honda pulled up and she was grabbed and pulled into the car. She fought and was able to escape. However her backpack and jacket were stolen. Three males in the car headed north on Langside towards Ellice Avenue. The student has filed a report with police and is being offered support through Student Services. Anyone who witnessed this incident should please report to campus security or Winnipeg police. The campus community is reminded to remain vigilant and use the campus safewalk/saferide programs. Security can be reached with any concerns at 204.786.9272. For emergencies use 204.786.6666 or dial 911.