OPP probe suspicious garage fire in Campbellford
Northumberland OPP are treating a residential garage fire in Campbellford on Wednesday as suspicious.
Trent Hills Fire Department contacted the OPP around 5:45 p.m. about a garage fire at a Grand Road residence in the town, which is about 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.
No one was injured in the fire. A damage estimate has not been provided.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted and is assisting the investigation.
“Evidence was collected at the scene by the OPP Forensic Identification Services and the fire remains under investigation by the Trent Hills Fire Department, OFM and Northumberland OPP,” Const. Steven Bates said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP’s Campbellford detachment at 705-653-3300 or toll-free 1-888-310-1122 or call the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
