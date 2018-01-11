Special weather statement issued for Greater Toronto Area with mild, rainy day ahead

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area with mild and rainy conditions for Thursday and into Friday.

The weather service said the rain is expected to be patchy and light for much of today, but may become more widespread later this evening.

A general rainfall of 10 to 20 millimetres appears likely, although some areas in southern Ontario may see higher amounts.

Officials warn the rainfall in combination with the melting snow may result in pooling of water on roads and low-lying areas.

According to Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell, the warm temperatures will fall by Friday as a strong cold front will make its way back into the region.

Farnell said models are trending away from the big snowstorm for southern Ontario with the heaviest accumulations to stay further east.

However, the rain and snow mix may still pose a risk for motorists as temperatures continue to fall heading into the weekend.