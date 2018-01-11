Bill Kelly: Canada stands up to the bully

I’m glad to see that Canada is standing up to the bully when it comes to international trade.

This week, the government has filed a grievance with the World Trade Organization against the United States, for what Canada alleges, are breaches of anti-dumping regulations.

It’s not the first time that Canada has gone to an international trade body to complain about unfair American actions, but the timing of this one is significant.

It comes as NAFTA negotiations have not only stalled but again, the Trump team is threatening to walk away and tear up the deal.

There were concerns that the Canadian contingent would roll over and give in to whatever the Americans demanded just to keep them at the table.

Not only are the Canadians sticking to their guns about the NAFTA negotiations, but the WTO complaint is the exclamation point on the statement that Canada will not be pushed around.

We are fortunate to have the Americans as our neighbour and No. 1 trading partner, and we’re proud of the great relationship between the two countries.

But relationships are built on mutual respect and when our neighbour breaches that trust, we expect our government to take action.

Sometimes, you just have to stand up to the bully.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News