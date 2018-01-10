Harvey Weinstein slapped by restaurant patron for ‘what you did to those women’

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was reportedly slapped in the face at an Arizona restaurant Tuesday night.

In a video posted online by TMZ, Weinstein can be seen leaving a restaurant in Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale with his sober coach.

As he tries to leave a man walks up to him and slaps his face twice.

He can also be heard calling Weinstein “a piece of s—t for what [he] did to those women.” He continued to yell expletives at the movie producer as Weinstein left the restaurant.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by dozens of women, and at least 13 of them claim Weinstein raped them.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, but has also apologized for a “whole way of behaviour that is not good” during an interview with the New York Post. He is currently getting treatment at a rehab facility in Arizona.

Weinstein wasn’t injured during the incident, and declined to press charges, ABC News reports.

The man who hit Weinstein, identified only as Steve by TMZ, told the celebrity news site he had “had quite a bit to drink.”