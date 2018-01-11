Rick Zamperin: There are too many NHL All-Star snubs to mention

The National Hockey League has released the four rosters for this month’s All-Star Game in Tampa, Fla., and there are some notable snubs.

Who picked Rangers’ netminder Henrik Lundqvist over Columbus puck stopper Sergei Bobrovsky? The latter has more wins, a better goals-against average and more shutouts than King Henry.

And you’re telling me that Islanders’ sniper Anders Lee — who is second in the league with 25 goals — is not an all-star? Same with teammate Josh Bailey, who has the eighth most points in the league.

St. Louis centre Brayden Schenn is having a great season, but his much more talented teammate Vladimir Tarasenko gets my vote.

Carolina’s Noah Hanifan over Toronto’s Morgan Reilly? C’mon!

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights will be represented by forward James Neal and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, although I would have rather seen Jonathan Marchessault instead of Fleury.

Toronto’s Frederik Anderson, Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin, Ottawa’s Mark Stone, Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau, Arizona rookie Clayton Keller should all feel snubbed.

The good news is, the players who have been left off the Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific Division squads are most likely not disappointed.

Let’s face it, they are getting a weekend off which they can spend with their families.