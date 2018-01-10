Father, son among 4 charged in 3 separate Calgary carjackings

A father and his teenage son are among the four people who have been charged in connection with three separate carjackings in Calgary this week.

Police said at about at about 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was sitting in his pickup truck in the 5100 block of Country Hills Boulevard N.W., when two men pulled a gun on him.

Investigators said the man got out of the truck and the suspects drove off in the blue Toyota Tacoma.

Police said the vehicle was seen “driving erratically throughout the northwest” and when officers tried to stop the suspects at 14 Street and 5 Avenue N.W., they rammed the police cruiser with the truck.

Officers eventually caught up with the suspects in the 1400 block of 14 Avenue S.W. and police said a 46-year-old man and his 17-year-old son were arrested.

The names of the suspects cannot be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police said.

The 46-year-old man is charged with one count each of robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

The 17-year-old faces a string of charges including robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

On Wednesday, police revealed charges had also been laid in a pair of carjackings that occurred in Calgary over the weekend.

At about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, a suspect forced his way into the passenger seat of an SUV in the 3500 block of 17 Avenue S.W., according to police. They said he “instructed the victim to drive, yelling at her to disobey traffic laws.”

A person in another vehicle witnessed the incident and followed the vehicle, passing on directions to police.

Police said the suspect had assaulted two clerks and damaged property at a gas station in the 3900 block of 17 Avenue S.W. prior to the carjacking. There was a short struggle before officers eventually arrested him in the 1300 block of 27 Street. S.W.

Charles Clairoux, 23, of Red Deer, is charged with robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief (destruction or damage of property) and one count of resisting arrest.

Charges have also been laid in connection with another carjacking on Saturday. Police said at about 2:30 p.m., a suspect wrestled the keys to an SUV away from another man and struck a woman with the vehicle as he was trying to get away. Police said the man and woman had just left their SUV and were entering a business in the 3400 block of 26 Avenue N.E. when they were attacked.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released. The man sustained only minor injuries. The suspect was arrested near Highway 8 and Stone Pine Way S.W.

Dylan Nathaniel Altenhofen, 24, is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, hit and run causing bodily harm, robbery and driving while disqualified, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and three counts each of hit and run and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.