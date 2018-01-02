Calgary man arrested and charged in violent carjacking

Calgary police said Tuesday that a man allegedly connected with a violent carjacking had been charged.

Police allege the victim was standing outside his 2017 Toyota 4Runner in the 700 block of Northmount Drive N.W. at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday when a man got inside the vehicle and took off, running over the victim as he drove away.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

On Tuesday, police said a suspect was arrested a short time after the carjacking while exiting a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 21 Avenue N.W.

Daniel Everett Burt, 49, of Calgary is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and hit and run causing bodily harm.