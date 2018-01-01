Man hospitalized after carjacking in northwest Calgary
A Calgary man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a carjacking in the city’s northwest on Monday.
Police said the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. near the North Mount Village mall.
The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s grey 2017 Toyota 4Runner.
Police said they do not know if there was a weapon involved in the attack or the motive behind the carjacking.
“It appears to be random at this point,” Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson said. “I don’t think we have any information that indicates that the victim knew who these culprits were.
“It’s my understanding that there was more than one person involved.”
Officers have located the second vehicle and have a second location blocked off in the Rosemont area.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
