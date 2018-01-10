Fire marshal investigating $550,000 house fire in Hamilton

Damage is estimated at $550,000 after a house fire on the Mountain.

Firefighters were called to a semi-detached home on Lynbrook Drive, near Mohawk and Garth, at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews entered the home, found a well-involved fire in the basement, and began searching for anyone inside.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, but two dogs and a cat were removed from the home.

Officials say all three family pets died.

The fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.