Air1 assist, stop-stick and foot chase leads to arrest in Winnipeg neighbourhood

Winnipeg police say its scrutinized AIR1 chopper was key in stopping a stolen car Tuesday night.

The chopper was called into action after officers on the ground noticed a speeding Audi A6 sedan near Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 9.

Police said the use of the helicopter negated the need for a high speed ground pursuit. AIR1 tracked the stolen car while officers set up to toss a stop-stick in front of the car at the intersection of Keewatin Street and Gallagher Avenue West.

The car made it to the 1500 block of Ross Avenue with a deflated tire at which point it stopped, the driver jumped out and took off on foot.

Officers caught up with and arrested the suspect on the grounds of Cecil Rhodes School on Elgin Avenue a short time later.



Story continues below A male has been charged after officers spotted a stolen Audi A6. As the vehicle sped off, AIR1 followed it to the Brooklands area where officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device and arrested the male. https://t.co/D8ZBiTgxFy — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 10, 2018

Police said the Audi had been stolen on Sunday from the Bridgewater Trails area.

Rolly Allen Baptiste, 22, now faces several charges including dangerous driving, driving while suspended, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with a probation order.

Const. Jay Murray said while the public might not hear about every AIR1 incident, the chopper does get used a lot.

Many including the mayor have questioned the use of the chopper after it was used in a film shoot in December.