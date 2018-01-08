Winnipeg police defend use of helicopter in rural film shoot

Winnipeg police said their chopper was used in a Hollywood film, but they didn’t consider that to be a hindrance to regular duties.

On Friday, Global News told you about Winnipeg Police renting out Air-1 for A part of the production of Hollywood film ‘The Parts You Lose.’

Police said the chopper was used for a total of 72 minutes from the hangar and back.

But, what officers also added is that no profit was made. The helicopter use was allowed at rate of cost-recovery.

“We aren’t in the business of renting assets for money,” Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said.

Inspector John Lutz with the WPS said Air-1 was used to fly two patterns over an area and was filmed doing that. This all happened approximately 30km outside the city in the community of La Salle.

Officers said using the chopper in the production of a movie was no different than shutting down the Arlington Bridge in September for the production of a film for five days.

However Const. Carver said in that situation the public was notified as it had a direct effect on the public and traffic.

Carver said the helicopter was only minutes away from the city and was still accessible if it was needed for police duties.

