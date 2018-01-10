Sydney’s restaurant to close at The Forks after 14 years

Another big change is coming to The Forks as a longtime flagship tenant closes its doors.

Global News has learned Sydney’s restaurant has decided not to renew its lease.

“Their lease is up at the end of the month and they’ve chosen not to renew it,” The Forks North Portage Partnership Marketing and Communications Manager Chelsea Thomson confirmed.

Sydney’s opened in 2004 and billed itself as a 100-seat premium dining restaurant.

The restaurant, which is regularly open for lunch, had its doors closed Wednesday afternoon.

Global News has learned the last regular dinner service will be on Saturday and the doors will open one last time on Monday for a special, ticketed dinner event.

“Many amazing chefs passed through its doors,” one chef wrote in a Facebook post. “It was truly a Winnipeg staple. Thanks so much for all of the support over the years.”

For now there is no plan as to what will eventually take over the space when its vacant.

The Forks North Portage Partnership has undertaken a massive multi-year renovation at its site that continues to see new tenants opening up shop.

“We have more than doubled our seating in The Common, we added a craft beer and wine kiosk, we’ve added a variety of new tenants,” Thomson said. Fools and Horses, Red Ember joined just before the holidays, Passero and Corto which we’re really excited about.”

In the next few weeks McNally Robinson bookstore will be opening on the second floor along with a satellite location of the popular bakery Jenna Rae Cakes.