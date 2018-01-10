Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre to replace ice slab, close from July to Oct.

The Halifax Mooseheads will be playing on a newly created ice surface for the first time in 40 years after construction is completed on a replacement for the ice slab in the Scotiabank Centre.

A tender on Nova Scotia’s government website, released on Jan. 5 details the proposed refit.

According to the tender documents, Atlantic Canada’s largest multi-purpose facility will be closing at some point in July and reopening on Oct. 15, which is referred to as the “ice making deadline… which is critical (for the project).”

Erin Esiyok-Prime, senior manager of marketing and communications for Events East, which operates the Scotiabank Centre, says that a firmer timeline for the construction will become clearer once the bid for the tender is awarded.

According to Esiyok-Prime, their company is working with the Mooseheads to ensure that construction will not affect the team’s season.

However, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) normally begins their season at the end of September, so it appears that the Mooseheads will be opening their next season on the road, or find a temporary home such as the Halifax Forum.

Esiyok-Prime assured that the team would not lose any home games.

The facility will have its current ice pad demolished with a brand new cooling system, pipes and slab eventually being placed in the facility.

“The replacement of the whole system that makes the ice is long overdue,” said Esiyok-Prime.

Haligonians won’t be missing any events due to the construction either — the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, held from June 26 to July 2, is the last scheduled event before the centre closes for the refit.

“We chose this time period because the season is a little slower and it worked very well for our seat overhaul,” said Esiyok-Prime, referring to the 2015 renovation of the facility.