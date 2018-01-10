Looking to volunteer? Halifax airport is now adding to their ‘Tartan Team’

fIf you’ve ever set foot inside the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, chances are you’ve had a person with a smiling face and wearing a tartan vest greet you.

They’re called the Tartan Team — a group of volunteers who spend their time helping others navigate the region’s largest airport.

There are 77 active volunteers on the Tartan Team and the airport is currently looking for more.

“We are recruiting more volunteers,”said Kelly Corbett, volunteer program co-ordinator with the Halifax airport. “We will start a training session in March and we are hoping to have some bilingual volunteers, French and English that is.”

Corbett says volunteers help enhance the airport experience with everything from offering travellers a warm welcome to assisting passengers with all the hospitality that Nova Scotia is known for.

“Airports are more than just buildings where planes take off from or land at,” said Corbett.

“They’re places where people say goodbye to their loved ones, they reunite with loved ones, where they set foot in Canada for the first time ever if they’re newcomers.”

The Tartan Team volunteer program started in October 2000. The average age of volunteers is 72, most are retired and have been volunteering for years.

“The longevity of our volunteers is very impressive, a lot of our volunteers have been here since the program started, for 17 years. On average, I would say most volunteers stay at least eight to 10 years,” said Corbett.

Ann Marie Woodrow is one of the longest-serving volunteers in the program. She has been a member of the Tartan Team since April 2001.

“It’s a great place, the airport is, lots of people, I’m a people person and I like helping. I guess that’s the reason why I like to volunteer,” she said.

Woodrow often spends her time at the airport helping people find their way around the facility, something that also makes her feel good.

“It’s like a smile inside,” said Woodrow. “You know, you present yourself in a way that you want people to approach you and also too, your openness and your body language. It makes you feel good.”

For the past few years, the Tartan Team Volunteer Program has been partnering with St. John’s Ambulance to provide therapy dogs.

Willow, an 11-year-old golden retriever, is one of 10 dogs that are part of the partnership. She and her owner, Bob Hawkley, spend their days walking through the airport, although they don’t get very far without being stopped by travellers who are eager to meet Willow.

“We just wander around and put smiles on people’s faces,” said Hawkley.

“We usually look for people that are most stressful or kids or something, just something to distract people, make their time a little happier in the airport. It’s not a happy place to be most of the time so we just put smiles on people’s faces.”

Hawkley has been doing therapy work for more than a decade. He says he doesn’t know exactly why but people are automatically drawn to animals, especially Willow.

“People are you know, under stress and they’re bored and things, as soon as they seen an animal, a big smile on their face.”

Among the criteria for those looking to volunteer with the Tartan Team are:

Commit to one four-hour shift every week and a minimum of 125 hours each year

A criminal record check and security clearance for a restricted area identification card

Fluent in English (fluency in French is a huge asset)

Wear a clean and presentable uniform for every shift

Provide two weeks notice, if possible, of vacation time or resignation

Team player with strong communication skills

A great attitude with a desire to help

Be committed and sincere when offering help

Smile and treat visitors how you like to be treated

Those interested in joining the Tartan Team volunteer program can email info@hiaa.ca and request an information package be sent to them.

The information and application to become a volunteer is also available on their website.

