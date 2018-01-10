Canada
January 10, 2018 12:09 pm
Updated: January 10, 2018 12:10 pm

Over 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo: A pair of Zebra finches at Bird Kingdom, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

Wiki Commons/Snowmanradio/Keith Gerstung
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. – An animal rescue group says it is working to rehome more than 100 small birds found in a foreclosed house in Ottawa.

Jill Woods, who runs the Feathered Haven Parrot Rescue in Smiths Falls, Ont., says the birds – 106 finches and two canaries – were rescued from a “hoarding situation” on Sunday.

Woods says some of the birds were in cages, while the rest were flying free in the home.

She says she and 20 other volunteers used blankets like nets to corral the birds into cages.

The birds were traumatized and in need of expensive medical attention.

Two of the birds have died since being rescued, and Woods says 10 others have been treated by a vet.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

