School buses cancelled this morning after icy night in Regina

It was a treacherous night for drivers across the province with RCMP asking drivers to stay off the roads if they could.

Drivers are also being reminded to slow down and keep a safe distance if you encounter any crews while out on the road.

The conditions have also prompted both Regina Public School and Regina Catholic Schools to cancel bus services on Wednesday morning.

Schools do remain open but due to icy roads – anyone picked up by a bus will need to find another way to class.

Prairie South says all other buses are attempting to run – if the driver decides conditions are unsafe, they will cancel the route and notify parents.