One dead after Monday night collision

A two-vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway and Oakland Road has left a 73-year-old man dead.

RCMP say the collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Monday when a semi-truck, bring driven by a 43-year-old man from Winnipeg, was driving eastbound on Oakland Road and attempting to turn north onto Perimeter Highway.

Officials say a trailer on the semi was blocking parts of the southbound lane when a car being driven by the 73-year-old man from Winkler hit the trailer.

The elderly man was pronounced dead on scene.

Southbound lanes of Perimeter Highway were closed for four hours.

Officers from the Headingley Traffic Services and RCMP Forensic Collision continue to investigate.