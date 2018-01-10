TSB to release report on plane crash that killed Jean Lapierre, former cabinet minister

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) will hold a news conference in Montreal Wednesday morning to release its report into the airplane crash nearly two years ago that killed former federal cabinet minister Jean Lapierre.

The March 2016 crash in Quebec’s Magdalen Islands killed seven people — the pilot, co-pilot, Jean Lapierre, his wife, and three of his siblings.

The family was flying to the islands to plan the funeral of the family patriarch, Raymond Lapierre, who had died a day earlier.

Lapierre was first elected to the House of Commons in 1979 as a Liberal and became the youngest member of Cabinet at the age of 29.

Lapierre was 59 at the time of his death and worked as a political commentator after resigning from politics in 2007.

