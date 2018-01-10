Would you brave the cold to help at-risk Manitobans?

On Feb. 16, Manitobans will sleep outside in cold temperatures to raise awareness and support for people experiencing homelessness.

Pan Am Place (PAP) is a program housed in Winnipeg’s Exchange District where young, at-risk, homeless men are given a place to live.

Thomas McKay is one resident who experienced homelessness before coming to PAP.

“I’ve slept outside before and know quite well what the weather brings… when you have nobody around,” McKay said.

“It’s very challenging, very challenging mentally, and just getting through the process of it you know, waking up the next day… you’re still there, your legs are almost like frozen but you’ve got to get moving, keep moving.”

In exchange for housing, food, educational and employment resources, PAP residents are required to participate in fitness routines and perform a minimum number of volunteer hours each week.

“Many of us right now… we don’t have a place to go and lay our heads at night,” McKay said.

“With the support, you know, for us to be acknowledged that… we are out there, there’s many other people out there that go through this process.”

In December 2016, the first annual PAP Sleep Out took place on one of the coldest nights of the year. It raised $24,000.

The goal for this year’s event is to raise $100,000, with as many as 100 participants taking part in the sleep out.

Anyone who wants to participate in the second annual Bold in the Cold: Pan Am Place Sleep Out fundraiser can do so by going to The Cube in Old Market Square at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb.16. The event will run until 8:00 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 17.

To donate or learn more about how PAP is helping at-risk Manitobans, click here.