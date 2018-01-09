One man dead after being struck by semi near Estevan

One man is dead after stepping out of his vehicle and in front of a semi on Highway 39 on Monday night.

Estevan RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man who was just struck by a semi-truck on the highway just north of Estevan.

The 44-year-old from Midale, Sask. was in his vehicle, pulled over to the side of the road. Investigation by RCMP revealed that the man exited his vehicle and was struck by the semi.

The driver of the semi was not injured and remained at the scene until police arrived.

RCMP will not release further details about this incident.