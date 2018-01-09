Canada
January 9, 2018 3:34 pm

Concordia University president ‘disturbed’ by sexual misconduct allegations

By The Canadian Press

There are allegations of sexual assault at Concordia University.

The head of Montreal’s Concordia University says he’s disturbed by what he read in a blog post that makes sexual misconduct allegations against members of the English department.

President Alan Shepard calls the allegations by blogger Mike Spry serious.

Shepard says the social media post makes specific allegations as well as general allegations of an abusive climate in the department’s creative writing program.

Spry alleges he has witnessed and been made aware of innumerable instances of unwanted affection, groping, inappropriate remarks and propositions.

He claims that when rejected by women, men in position of power would engage in whisper campaigns, denigrating and degrading those who rejected them.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

