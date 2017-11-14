Canada
November 14, 2017 10:21 am

Concordia University issues public safety alert after sex assault, drugging reports

By The Canadian Press

Students exit Concordia University's EV building in Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A A

Montreal’s Concordia University is warning students in the wake of at least two alleged sexual assaults involving its students.

READ MORE: Concordia and McGill react to Quebec’s new campus sexual assault bill

In both cases, the university says female students were assaulted after being contacted through social media about professional development opportunities.

READ MORE: Montreal woman alleges Concordia security racially profiled her

Once arriving at a meeting off campus, they were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted.

Concordia University sent students a letter warning of sexual predators near the campus, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

The university is cautioning students to be extra vigilant when responding to unsolicited social media offers.

READ MORE: Quebec unveils multi-million dollar strategy to fight sexual assault

The institution’s 45,000 students received a warning on Monday and says complaints have also been filed with Montreal police.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Concordia sexual assault
Concordia students drugge
Concordia University
Sexual Assault
Social Media
Students drugged
students sexual assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News