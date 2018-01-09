Two people facing multiple attempted murder charges after November assault

Two people are facing attempted murder charges in connection to a weapons offence that happened in mid-November.

On November 17, police were called to the 600 block of Montague Street where three people were seriously injured. The victims — two males and a female — were taken to hospital with numerous injuries, including wounds from a bladed weapon and gunshot wounds.

A fourth male victim was located a few hours later. Three more victims — two males and a female – had left the house before police arrived but were later identified.

A lengthy and complex investigation by police led to the arrest of a suspect on Decmber 14. A second person was arrested on December 20.

Twenty-three-year-old Nygel Ryan Reid Shingoose and a 17-year-old youth who cannot be named are both facing four charges of attempt to commit murder and three charges of attempt to commit murder using a firearm.

The youth made his first court appearance on the charges in youth court on December 21, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information that could help police they are asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.