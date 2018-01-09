Edmonton transit fares going up Feb. 1

It’s about to cost a little bit more to ride public transit in Edmonton for those who use passes and tickets.

On Feb. 1, fares for the adult, post-secondary, youth and seniors’ monthly passes and tickets are going up three per cent. The adjustment starts with February passes, even if they are purchased in January.

For an adult, that means the monthly pass is rising from $94.25 to $97. Seniors and post-secondary students will pay 50 cents more each month.

Single-fare prices stay the same at $3.25.

In comparison, adults in Calgary pay $103 per month, in Ottawa it is $116.50 a month.