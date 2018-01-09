Consumer
January 9, 2018 12:58 pm

Edmonton transit fares going up Feb. 1

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton's Metro Line LRT on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A A

It’s about to cost a little bit more to ride public transit in Edmonton for those who use passes and tickets.

On Feb. 1, fares for the adult, post-secondary, youth and seniors’ monthly passes and tickets are going up three per cent. The adjustment starts with February passes, even if they are purchased in January.

READ MORE: ETS looking at new camera system to solve bus blind spots

For an adult, that means the monthly pass is rising from $94.25 to $97. Seniors and post-secondary students will pay 50 cents more each month.

Fares for public transit in Edmonton are going up.

Courtesy: City of Edmonton

Single-fare prices stay the same at $3.25.

READ MORE: More questions about Edmonton’s Metro Line LRT following big reveal

In comparison, adults in Calgary pay $103 per month, in Ottawa it is $116.50 a month.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Edmonton
Edmonton bus fare
Edmonton LRT fare
Edmonton public transit fare
Edmonton transit
Edmonton Transit fares
Edmonton transit passes
Edmonton Transit Service
ETS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News