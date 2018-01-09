2 weather systems expected to bring rain, snow, ice pellets to southern N.B.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern New Brunswick, warning that two weather systems are set to hit the province later this week.

According to the statement, the systems will bring with them large amounts of rain and snow.

READ MORE: Cold weather gives New Brunswick drivers the chills

The first system has the potential to bring “significant” amounts of rain on Friday.

Environment Canada, says it’s too early to predict rainfall amounts but they will continue to monitor the storm system as it develops.

WATCH: Gale force winds knocked out power to thousands, damaged property and more than 50 centimeters of snow

The second system will bring snow and ice pellets when it hits the province on Saturday.