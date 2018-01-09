BUSINESS REPORT: H&M brand facing backlash for monkey hoodie and initial ‘non-apology’

I for one won’t be doing any kid-shopping at H&M anytime soon, this is after the store marketed a hoodie with the words “coolest monkey in the jungle” featuring a black boy.

After facing major backlash, H&M came out with the standard “non-apology”: “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

READ MORE: The Weeknd cuts ties with H&M, says he’s ‘deeply offended’ by photo

“May have offended”? That statement immediately tells the world H&M didn’t really get it and only a barrage of negative publicity and push back by commentators and high-profile personalities forced them to issue it.

One of the stars that spoke out against the photo included Canadian rock star The Weeknd, who tweeted he was “shocked and embarrassed” as well as “deeply offended,” adding that he would no longer be working with the brand.

But only until all that deserved publicity mounted did the company issue a real apology, which I think came too little too late.