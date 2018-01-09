Three children, one adult in hospital after house fire in central Ontario

TAY TOWNSHIP, Ont. – Provincial police say four people are in hospital – including a teen and two children – after a house fire in central Ontario.

They say firefighters and police were told that people were trapped inside the Tay Township home, which caught fire at about 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police say two people were rescued from the home.

They say a 17-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition.

Two other boys, ages 11 and seven, are in serious condition, as is a 44-year-old woman.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.