One dead after train strikes sidewalk plow in downtown London

One person is dead after a train hit a sidewalk plow this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the crossing at Colborne Street and York Street.

There aren’t many details available, but a 980 CFPL reporter at the scene says the front scoop of a sidewalk plow can be seen on the north side of the tracks.

Police say a CN freight train was travelling eastbound when it struck the sidewalk plow.

The train has come to a stop, and the crossing signals are still down. Colborne Street is closed between York Street and Horton Street, as are several other roads in the area between Ridout Street and Adelaide Street.

Six London police cruisers, CN officials and city of London officials are on the scene.

The identity of the person who was killed is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

