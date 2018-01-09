Scott Thompson: Bye bye Oh Christmas tree

The task of taking down the Christmas tree does not seem to have the appeal for the kids that putting it up has.

I experienced this last weekend when my wife decided, that was it for the real tree — out it goes.

When it’s time to make the mess, there is no shortage of participants.

But when it’s time to take it all down, all I hear is “Nooooo!” Then crickets.

We have two trees, a real one for me and a fake Martha Stewart tree for my wife — it’s our secret to a happy marriage.

It’s not the decoration removal that takes the time. They tear down faster than they go up, even without the family help.

It’s getting the tree out the door without spilling any excess water all over the place, and of course, the never-ending trail of needles and forgotten ornaments.

It doesn’t matter how well you sweep up, you’re still hard-pressed not to find some stray needles even as late as July.

Is it all worth it?

I say yes, the natural smell of pine through the house all season long is worth the cost and daily maintenance — which my wife reminds me I can capture by buying one of those little green tree air fresheners you see in a cab.

Not the same, and they’re hard to decorate.

Until next year.

Scott Thompson hosts the Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.

