Flu delays some surgeries at Winnipeg hospitals

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is postponing some elective and non-emergency surgeries scheduled for this week due to the flu.

It is expected around 80 surgeries will be impacted. Emergency surgeries and cancer related procedure will not be impacted.

“We’re having sustained high demands through our emergency departments and a high number of people requiring admission to hospital,” Dr. Bruce Roe, vice president and chief medical officer with the WRHA told Global News.

“[It] really is challenging our system and we’re responding in many different ways.”

The WRHA said over 135 beds are being freed up to treat people suffering from the flu.