Health
January 8, 2018 7:25 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 7:36 pm

Flu delays some surgeries at Winnipeg hospitals

By and Global News
Global News
A A

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is postponing some elective and non-emergency surgeries scheduled for this week due to the flu.

It is expected around 80 surgeries will be impacted. Emergency surgeries and cancer related procedure will not be impacted.

“We’re having sustained high demands through our emergency departments and a high number of people requiring admission to hospital,” Dr. Bruce Roe, vice president and chief medical officer with the WRHA told Global News.

“[It] really is challenging our system and we’re responding in many different ways.”

The WRHA said over 135 beds are being freed up to treat people suffering from the flu.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
flu delays surgeries
Influenza
surgery delayed
Surgery Postponed
winnipeg
Winnipeg flu outbreak
Winnipeg hospitals delay surgery
Winnipeg hospitals postpone surgery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News