Robert Mueller will ask to meet with Donald Trump soon: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller met with Donald Trump’s legal team in late December and informed them he would likely be looking to interview the U.S. president soon, the Washington Post reported.

A source told the newspaper the interview may happen in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Trump’s effort to stop Sessions from recusing himself opens avenues for Mueller probe

“This is moving faster than anyone really realizes,” the person said.

NBC News reports that Trump’s lawyers are looking at all options as to how the interview will take place including whether he would be allowed to submit written answers rather than have to appear for an in-person interview.

The president’s lawyers are also attempting to get clarification as to what the legal standard would be for when the president can be called in for questioning as well as the location, duration and topics of the interview.

READ MORE: Paul Manafort sues Robert Mueller after indictment in Russia investigation

Trump’s legal team is also looking for compromises to avoid an interview with Mueller, NBC reports.

Mueller was appointed last May to look into any links between the Donald Trump campaign team and the Russian government as well as any matters pertaining to the investigation.

Two Trump campaign associates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and aide George Papadopoulos, have pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in Mueller’s probe.

Trump has repeatedly said he, personally, is not under investigation.

READ MORE: Real estate exec questioned about setting up meeting between Trump Jr., Russians

Asked on Saturday if he would speak with Mueller’s team, Trump said he would. He also defended his legal team’s work.

“There’s been no collusion; there’s been no crime,” he told reporters while at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. “And in theory, everybody tells me I’m not under investigation.

“We have been very open,” Trump said. “We could have been very closed, and it would have taken years. But you know, it’s sort of like, when you’ve done nothing wrong, let’s be open and get it over with.”

*with files from Reuters