106-year-old Alberta man dies just months after 79th wedding anniversary

Less than three months after celebrating his 79th wedding anniversary with his wife by his side, a 106-year-old Alberta man has died.

Dan Pavelick died in his sleep over the weekend.

Dan and his wife, Bertha, who turns 100 on Saturday, celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary in October.

When speaking with Global News at the time, Bertha said the couple had been through ups and downs over the years but that the last year had been the hardest. Dan and Bertha lost their daughter to cancer and Dan moved into a seniors home. Dan had been living in hospital in Leduc for about a month-and-a-half before their anniversary.

“Having my mate leave home… never to return, that’s tough,” Bertha said, but added you can’t dwell on the negative things in life.

“It’s been a wonderful 79 years.”

The couple married in Humboldt, Sask. on Oct. 25, 1938, and had three children and seven grandchildren. They moved to Edmonton in 2002.