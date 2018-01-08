Multiple charges laid following drugs and guns seizure in Surrey

Two people have been charged with multiple drugs and firearms-related charges following a seizure at a home in Surrey.

This was the result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Surrey and Langley.

Surrey RCMP’s Drug Unit performed the search on Dec. 13 at a residence in the 8600-block of 144A St. in Surrey.

Officers seized a number of weapons, bulk powder cocaine, heroin, and drug processing material and equipment.

“Anytime we can remove drugs and weapons of this nature from our communities it is considered a success,” said community services officer Supt. Shawn Gill in a release.

“We continue to engage in a number of enforcement, prevention, and education strategies to disrupt the illegal drug trade and associated violence that we have seen in our city and across the Lower Mainland.”

As a result of the seizure, 24-year-old Abdul Shaheel Khan and 21-year-old Shastina Shrena Kumar have been charged with two counts of unlawful traffic of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawfully possessing a controlled substance and six counts of various firearms-related offences.

According to the RCMP, Khan remains in custody pending his next court appearance. Kumar has been released on bail and is under house arrest.

Evidence from the Dec. 13 seizure lead to a second search warrant executed on Dec. 21 at a home in the 18200 block of 83 Avenue. The warrant resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition and a stolen vehicle.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected.