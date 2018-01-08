Chinook Centre food court to get $17M facelift connecting it with new pedestrian bridge

Cadillac Fairview announced Monday it is planning to upgrade the food court at Calgary’s Chinook Centre, adding that the refurbished dining space will “have direct access” to the new pedestrian crossing over Macleod Trail.

The company, which owns CF Chinook Centre, said Monday the renovation to the food court is expected to cost $17 million and is the first major revitalization of the dining area since 2000.

Chinook Centre’s general manager, Paige O’Neil, said the new dining space will be “open and inviting” and will have “more communal spaces that better reflect the tastes of our shoppers and community.”

Cadillac Fairview said it will replace furniture and communal tables, and enhance décor elements and tiling as part of the revitalization. The mall’s outdoor patio will also receive a facelift. The company added that the 30,000-square-foot space will feature 835 seats and 20 dining options.

Construction will be completed in two phases and will start this month with the closure of the south half of the food court. That work is expected to be completed in June 2018, with the second phase beginning that same month with the closure of the north side of the food court.

The full dining area is expected to open in October 2018.

The company said Monday it is also committing $4.5 million in upgrades to the south portion of the mall.