Poor road conditions in London prompt cancellation of Meals On Wheels delivery

Meals On Wheels London has cancelled its meal delivery service for Monday.

A release cites the inclement weather and the forecast for the day as reasons for the “difficult decision.”

“We had a fair bit of snow overnight and with the probability of another couple of centimeters before this afternoon, we decided to cancel the meal delivery program for the safety of our volunteers and staff,” said executive director Sarah Campbell.

Meals On Wheels London provides meals and transportation for seniors and people living with disabilities. Campbell noted that clients are being contacted to make sure they are aware of the cancellation.

“We express our deepest apologizes to our clients,” Campbell added.

“The meals not delivered today will be delivered tomorrow.”