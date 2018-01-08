Peterborough police seek suspect in evening mugging

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect after a man was assaulted and robbed on Sunday evening.

Police received a call about the incident around 5:45 p.m. They say the victim was walking in the area of Wolfe Street when an unknown man assaulted him and demanded the victim’s bag.

“When the victim refused, he was assaulted again,” stated police spokesperson Lauren Gilchrist.

The suspect then brandished a knife and once again threatened the victim, Gilchrist said.

“The victim turned over items to the male suspect including a quantity of cash,” she said.

Police say the suspect then fled the area on foot. He is described as Caucasian in his mid-30s with a stocky build. He stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown short curly or wavy hair and unshaven facial hair.

No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca.