2 under-construction homes destroyed by fire in north Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

Two homes being built near Crystallina Nera Drive and 77 Street in north Edmonton were destroyed by fire early Monday morning. January 8, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
Two homes being built in north Edmonton’s Crystallina Nera neighbourhood were destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to Crystallina Nera Drive and 77 Street at around 2:30 a.m., arriving in the newer neighbourhood to find flames shooting from both homes.

“They were both fully engulfed,” District Chief Leonard Mushtuk said. “One was framing on on two floors, the other one I couldn’t tell you, it was already down,” he added.

Both homes collapsed in on themselves, and by the time the fire was out all that was left was the foundations.

The homes were being built in a newer neighbourhood near the north stretch of Anthony Henday Drive, and Mushtuk said mud and other slipping hazards posed a challenge for crews.

“The other issue was a large propane tank that was near the building and that was a concern, so firefighters were quick to get a water stream between the fire and the propane tank, cooled it and shut off the tanks.

“Our HAZMAT team responded and checked out the condition of the tank and ensured that it wasn’t overheating,” he added.

The cause and a damage estimate have yet to be determined.

No one was injured in the fire.

— More to come…

