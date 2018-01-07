Rifle, wedding ring stolen during rural break-in east of Wilkie, Sask.

Wilkie RCMP are trying to find the people responsible for a break-in and theft at a Saskatchewan home in the rural municipality of Reford.

The break and enter was reported to police at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

RCMP said the homeowner returned to find the front door forced open, several areas of the house and garage rummaged through and several items taken.

A rifle and large amount of alcohol were stolen as well as a jewelry box containing a wedding ring. Additionally, a hockey bag was emptied of its equipment and stolen.

Police said one of the suspects dropped and left behind a small bag inside the house, containing what is suspected to be meth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkie RCMP at 306-843-3480 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.