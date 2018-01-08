Scott Thompson: World Junior medal toss a teaching moment for kids

The family gathered around the TV on Friday night, as many Canadians did, to watch the world juniors gold medal game in Buffalo. The final was every bit as exciting as past tournaments, especially now Canada is back on top.

The great thing about younth sport is there is usually a lesson to be learned in every game. This one was no different.

However, this time the lesson came after the game when the Swedish captain (Lias Andersson) was being presented his silver medal. After reluctantly allowing the medal to be placed around his neck, he then promptly yanked it off and tossed it into the stands.

Before any of us had a chance to react to what we’d witnessed, my ten-year-old son jumped up and yelled, “Did you see that? What a poor sport!”

Nuff said.

It doesn’t take much to have empathy for the losing team, it’s expressed in their faces as they bravely stand and watch the other team celebrate. We understand their painful disappointment, but that is sport, and that is life.

You don’t learn from winning, you learn from losing. Winning is merely reward.

Even at the height of passion, to lose control of oneself in a loss disrespects the sport, the tournament, the players and the fans, especially the young ones who look up to such individuals.

If you can’t handle yourself losing, perhaps it’s a sign you are not yet worthy of winning.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900CHML and is a commentator for Global News.