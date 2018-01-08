Crime
January 8, 2018 8:04 am

Drug sample tests positive for cocaine, fentanyl for fist time in London

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Fentanyl pills.

File Photo
London police are warning the public after a drug sample tested positive for fentanyl. The sample was sent to Health Canada where it also tested positive for cocaine.

Police are wary as this is the first time in London that both cocaine and fentanyl were discovered in the same sample. They’re once again cautioning the public that fentanyl and other dangerous opioids can unknowingly be mixed with other drugs, and add trying any drug — even just one time — could kill the user if it’s mixed with fentanyl or carfentanil.

Officers say the sample was seized during an investigation back in November. A 33-year-old London man was charged with several offences including possession of a controlled substance and is now before the courts.

Police say it has not been confirmed whether the drugs were mixed intentionally or by accident.

